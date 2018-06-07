Scattered storms will be possible across the area tonight with the strongest storms likely impacting our far western counties. Some places will get some much needed rain! Otherwise, its a hot and fairly humid forecast into the weekend. We'll continue with highs up close to 100 with gusty south and southeast breezes.
