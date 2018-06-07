Scattered Storms - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Scattered Storms

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Scattered storms will be possible across the area tonight with the strongest storms likely impacting our far western counties. Some places will get some much needed rain! Otherwise, its a hot and fairly humid forecast into the weekend. We'll continue with highs up close to 100 with gusty south and southeast breezes. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

