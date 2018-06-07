State Hospital holds student volunteer program - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

State Hospital holds student volunteer program

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The North Texas State Hospital is holding a student volunteer program.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The North Texas State Hospital is hosting a student volunteer program for teenagers to come and volunteer and learn skills that could be beneficial for their future.

Volunteers must be 14 years or older. Those under the age of 18 must also have a parent or guardians consent. 

Orientation is on June 7 and 8 from 8:30 a.m. to Noon at the Wichita Falls campus of the North Texas State Hospital.

If you are interested in participating in the North Texas State Hospital, Student Volunteer Program, please call Sandra Walker at (940)689-5238, James Turner at (940)689-5601, or Ronna Akins at (940) 689-5597.

