Volunteers needed for Road to Recovery program

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
An recruitment event was held at the Texas Oncology Wichita Falls Cancer Center Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma) An recruitment event was held at the Texas Oncology Wichita Falls Cancer Center Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Texas Oncology Wichita Falls Cancer Center held a recruitment event Thursday.

The event was to help recruit volunteers for the Road to Recovery program. 

The program provides transportation to and from treatment for those battling cancer who do not have a ride or cannot drive themselves.

Right now they only have four drivers and are waiting for the next willing volunteers.

"It helps everyone in the community, if we could help our fellow neighbor, friend, family member, it could be someone from church that may need this help," said Program Manager Carlisa Dorsey. "It just brings the community together, and to let people know that there is people here who can take care of them and who want to take care of them."

If you would like to volunteer, you can click here. Fill out your information and someone will get in contact with you.

