Newcomers to After Hours Artwalk excited to offer skills to public

Tanner Lawless presented his work to the public for the first time Thursday night during the After Hours Artwalk. (Source: KAUZ)

Local artists filled the streets of downtown Wichita Falls Thursday night to showcase their work for the after-hours art walk, and for some, it was their first night participating in this monthly event.

While the focus is on art, many, like hairstylist Rebecca McCarthy, said the bottom line is bringing people together, and she did just that through a free fresh haircut.

"I think a haircut can bring you self-confidence, and change your outlook, even if it is just for that day," McCarthy said. "So if I can bring some kind of happiness to somebody in some way at least I'm somebody with a license that can provide it."

For McCarthy, Thursday night was all about bringing her skills to the streets to help others.

"I like to see the change in peoples faces at the end of the service," McCarthy said. "Even if its just a minor thing you feel better."

McCarthy set up in the alleyways between 7th and 8th Street giving out free haircuts to those who can't afford to go to a hair salon.

For her, it's important to always maintain human to human interaction no matter what "class" society has put you in.

"I noticed a lot when we have festivals and stuff it does seem like one group of community is sometimes here and so I want everybody to feel they are able to come and that none of us are able to judge you," McCarthy said.

However, she wasn't the only one who participated for the first time. A Burkburnett artist was also there taking advantage of this monthly event.

"I just feel it's a good opportunity to present some unfamiliar maybe foreign ideas to the public and that has people think about things of art that they necessarily haven't thought about before," artist, Tanner Lawless said.

He adds his work focuses more on abstract monochromatic with an Asian influence because he said their culture is something he's interested in.

"A professor of mine at the university once told me art is a way for people to legitimize our culture and that just resonated with me," Lawless said. "We're not necessarily making art for artists but we are making it for the culture."

