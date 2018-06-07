WF leaders taking aggressive action on abandoned hotel by the falls

The inside of the old hotel has had squatters for years. (Source: KAUZ)

There are many holes in the side of the hotel where people have come in and out. (Source: KAUZ)

For months Wichita Falls leaders have not been able to do anything about an abandoned hotel next to the Falls because it's been in compliance.

But for years it's been vacant and in bad shape.

"I've sat in that parking lot and I've watched people go in and out of those holes in the side of the facility," Assistant City Manager, Paul Menzies said.

It's cost taxpayers over $25,000.

"It had gotten to a point where our SWAT team went into the hotel and spent a half-day sweeping through there ridding it of folks that were living there without permission and whatever other activity was going on there," Menzies said.

The former hotel is deteriorating quickly inside and out, pushing it out of compliance. It's allowing the city to step in and issue citations.

"The goal is to work with the prosecutor's office so when those tickets eventually end up in the municipal court, that possibly in lieu of just a fine we get some sort of resolution or commitment from the owners," Menzies said. "They've told me their goal is to renovate the facility and open it up as a major flagship hotel."

But the city has also taken other steps in case that doesn't happen by issuing a 60-day notice of action.

"After the first week of July, if we become so motivated, we can look at other options that could eventually down the line lead to demolition," Menzies said. "This is one of our front doors to our city. And it's right next to our namesake. Is this what you want folks to see when they come to Wichita Falls?"

For the last two and a half days Newschannel 6 has been reaching out to the owners of the building, Premiere Hospitality Management, out of Durant, Oklahoma.

They have yet to return any of our calls. Menzies said there are so many code enforcement violations on the building they could be cited a $2,000 fine every single day.

He said the city would like it to open back up as a hotel but will need to know the owners plans one way or another in the coming months.

