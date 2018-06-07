40 feet of experiments inspire STEM careers

Inside a 40 foot trailer, students can learn about five different science-related careers and perform experiments to go along with them in just about 40 minutes.

The Edwards Public Library in Henrietta won a Grant to help students continue to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics even when school is out. On June 7 the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering brought the trailblazer experience to town.

"Somebody in middle school or grade school may be the person to double the efficiency of solar panels or, may be the first person to walk on Mars. We don't know who we are talking to but if that's the case there's no reason those people couldn't be students that come from the state of Texas," Trailblazer Facilitator, Sam McWhorter said, "and that's what we are trying to get done."

They typically see more than 100 kids in each city. The trailblazer is heading to Rhome, Texas next and will eventually cover most of the panhandle this summer.