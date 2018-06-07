Farmer's Market teaches kids how to plant

Families and kids were invited to the Farmer's Market today to learn about planting vegetables and flowers. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Families were invited to the downtown Farmer's Market Thursday.

It was all to help teach them and their kids how to plant vegetables and flowers and when to plant them.

They also had the chance to paint and flower pot and make signs for their new gardens as well.

