Man found guilty on child pornography charges

Randall Lee Baker was found guilty of 20 counts of promotion and possession of child pornography. (Source: WCSO)

The punishment phase for a former SAFB instructor will get underway Friday.

Thursday a jury found Randall Lee Baker, 59, guilty on 20 counts of promotion and possession of child pornography in the 89th District Court after half an hour of deliberation.

Baker was a former instructor in the 362nd Training Squadron at SAFB.

In December 2014, News Channel 6 reported the Wichita Falls Police Department's Gang Task Force arrested Baker who was removed from his duties at the base.

Stay with News Channel 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved