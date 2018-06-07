Man found guilty on child pornography charges - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Man found guilty on child pornography charges

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Randall Lee Baker was found guilty of 20 counts of promotion and possession of child pornography. (Source: WCSO) Randall Lee Baker was found guilty of 20 counts of promotion and possession of child pornography. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The punishment phase for a former SAFB instructor will get underway Friday.

Thursday a jury found Randall Lee Baker, 59, guilty on 20 counts of promotion and possession of child pornography in the 89th District Court after half an hour of deliberation.

Baker was a former instructor in the 362nd Training Squadron at SAFB.

In December 2014, News Channel 6 reported the Wichita Falls Police Department's Gang Task Force arrested Baker who was removed from his duties at the base.

