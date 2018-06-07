Two people arrested after reports of gunshots in Wichita Falls

Police were called to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Speedway and Hamilton in Wichita Falls. (Source: RNN Texoma)

An investigation is underway after reports of shots fired in Wichita Falls near Speedway and Hamilton Thursday evening.

While details are limited, officers said they pulled over a vehicle near Armory and Old Jacksboro Highway in connection.

Two people were arrested, one of which for possessing a firearm that police say had it's serial number scratched off.

