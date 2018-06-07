Two people arrested after reports of gunshots in Wichita Falls

The Washington Capitals are on the brink of raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.
An investigation is underway after reports of shots fired in Wichita Falls near Speedway and Hamilton.
The punishment phase for a former instructor at Sheppard Air Force Base will get underway Friday.
