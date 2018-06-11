Northbound lane closure of Maplewood to begin Thursday

The closure of the northbound lanes of Maplewood Avenue is set to begin on Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

A project that will close a section of the northbound lanes on Maplewood Avenue in Wichita Falls is set to begin on Thursday.

Last week, we reported the signs alerting drivers of the closure said work would begin Monday, June 11.

But TxDOT officials sent a release Monday stating the work would not begin until Thursday, June 14.

The contractor for the culvert replacement project is set to start the second half. This phase will take two to three months to complete.

Both northbound lanes of Maplewood between Miller Road and Plaza Parkway will be completely closed while work is being done.

A detour will be in place. Drivers should avoid the area if possible and give themselves extra time if they do have to travel down that stretch.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

