Democrat running for TX Senate District 30 in WF Wednesday

The Democrat set to run against Republican Pat Fallon for the Texas Senate District 30 seat will be in Wichita Falls on Wednesday.

Kevin Lopez will take part in a meet and greet hosted by the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association.

The event will take place at The Warehouse at 1401 Lamar from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lopez will answer questions about his platform and vision for the Lone Star State. The public is invited to attend.

