Hot and Mainly Dry

We saw weakening thunderstorms and gusty winds in the area early this morning. While not everyone will see rain, the morning cloud cover may delay the summer heat to later in the day. Still, we'll probably make it to the mid 90s this afternoon. We could see isolated thunderstorms flare up in the heat of the late afternoon. It will be a hot and fairly quiet finish to the week.

Early next week a weak tropical disturbance will drift north across Texas scattering cloud cover and hit and miss rain. A secondary benefit might be temperatures limited to the 80s.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist