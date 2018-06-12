81st Oil Bowl set to bring back hoops

Basketball is back on the menu for the Oil Bowl in 2018, as a boys and girls All-Star game will be played Friday night at Rider Fieldhouse.

Eight players will suit up for each team, with area coaches leading the way. Here is a look at the teams:

West Girls

Head Coach: Chuck Hall, Bowie

Kamryn Cantwell, Bowie

Remie Haynes, Seymour

Reis Haynes, Seymour

Lindy Alexander, Petrolia

Jania Vinson, Hirschi

Myca Flowers, Benjamin

Brooke Jones, Benjamin

Diondrea Sanders, WFHS

East Girls

Head Coach: Alex Koulovatos, Burkburnett

Isabel Diaz, Iowa Park

Lyndsi Chitwood, Iowa Park

Kacey Hasley, Archer City

Tori Williamson, Rider

Rylee Torres, Rider

KC Shields, Newcastle

Carolyn Thomas, Burkburnett

Maddie Brown, Henrietta

West Boys

Head Coach: Donald Hedge, Hirschi

Billy Pearson, Iowa Park

Cannan Hodges, Iowa Park

Jonathan Barrera, Electra

Noah Parker, Holliday

Mark Harrell, Hirschi

Rashad Green, Hirschi

Jalen Simmons, WFHS

Caleb Barrientez, Benjamin

East Boys

Head Coach: Carl Pennington, Olney

Austin Lucas, City View

Michael Moser, Rider

DJ Holloway, Rider

Aaron Ermis, Seymour

Collin Gann, Seymour

Keck Jones, Bowie

Kason Spikes, Bowie

Jalen White, Burkburnett

The girls game starts Friday at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved