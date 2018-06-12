81st Oil Bowl set to bring back hoops - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

81st Oil Bowl set to bring back hoops

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
81st Oil Bowl will feature Basketball. / Source: KAUZ 81st Oil Bowl will feature Basketball. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Basketball is back on the menu for the Oil Bowl in 2018, as a boys and girls All-Star game will be played Friday night at Rider Fieldhouse.

Eight players will suit up for each team, with area coaches leading the way. Here is a look at the teams:

West Girls

Head Coach: Chuck Hall, Bowie

Kamryn Cantwell, Bowie
Remie Haynes, Seymour
Reis Haynes, Seymour
Lindy Alexander, Petrolia
Jania Vinson, Hirschi
Myca Flowers, Benjamin
Brooke Jones, Benjamin
Diondrea Sanders, WFHS

East Girls

Head Coach: Alex Koulovatos, Burkburnett

Isabel Diaz, Iowa Park
Lyndsi Chitwood, Iowa Park
Kacey Hasley, Archer City
Tori Williamson, Rider
Rylee Torres, Rider
KC Shields, Newcastle
Carolyn Thomas, Burkburnett
Maddie Brown, Henrietta

West Boys

Head Coach: Donald Hedge, Hirschi

Billy Pearson, Iowa Park
Cannan Hodges, Iowa Park
Jonathan Barrera, Electra
Noah Parker, Holliday
Mark Harrell, Hirschi
Rashad Green, Hirschi
Jalen Simmons, WFHS
Caleb Barrientez, Benjamin

East Boys

Head Coach: Carl Pennington, Olney

Austin Lucas, City View
Michael Moser, Rider
DJ Holloway, Rider
Aaron Ermis, Seymour
Collin Gann, Seymour
Keck Jones, Bowie
Kason Spikes, Bowie
Jalen White, Burkburnett

The girls game starts Friday at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow. 

