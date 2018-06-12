81st Oil Bowl set to bring back hoops

Anne Donovan, the Basketball Hall of Famer who won a national championship at Old Dominion, two Olympic gold medals in the 1980s and coached the U.S. to gold in 2008, has died of heart failure.
Hirschi star running back Daimarqua Foster's recruitment took a while to really pick up in earnest, but when it did it moved quickly. On Friday, he visited the TCU football camp in Fort Worth, and by the end of the night he was a Horned Frog commit
Basketball is back on the menu for the Oil Bowl in 2018, as a boys and girls All-Star game will be played Friday night at Rider Fieldhouse
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.
Midwestern State women's soccer will hold a one-day ID Camp for high school aged players Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the MSU Soccer Practice Field
