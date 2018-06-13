McDonald's on Holliday Street getting rebuilt - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

McDonald's on Holliday Street getting rebuilt

By Angie Lankford, Producer
Sign at McDonald's on Holliday Street (Source: KAUZ) Sign at McDonald's on Holliday Street (Source: KAUZ)
Early stages of rebuild at McDonald's on Holliday Street (Source: KAUZ) Early stages of rebuild at McDonald's on Holliday Street (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The McDonald's at 1412 Holliday Street is getting a makeover.

According to a manager from the McDonald's on Greenbriar, which also owns the downtown restaurant, the Holliday location is being rebuilt.

The plans are to have the new store up and running by September.

