McDonald's on Holliday Street getting rebuilt

Early stages of rebuild at McDonald's on Holliday Street (Source: KAUZ)

The McDonald's at 1412 Holliday Street is getting a makeover.

According to a manager from the McDonald's on Greenbriar, which also owns the downtown restaurant, the Holliday location is being rebuilt.

The plans are to have the new store up and running by September.

