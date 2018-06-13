WFPD: Man arrested for tire theft on Kemp Blvd.

Bobby Lee Gill, 34, was arrested behind a Wichita Falls tire store in the 4200 block of Kemp Blvd. (Source: WCSO)

A man was arrested before the sun came up on Tuesday morning for allegedly stealing several tires from a business.

Just before 4 a.m. officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were working surveillance on several businesses in the 4200 block of Kemp Blvd. when they observed a truck pull to the rear of a tire store.

Police knew there was a storage container in the back of the business with tires inside that had been burglarized several times in the past.

When officers pulled up behind the business, the truck bed was full of tires and the storage container was open. Bobby Lee Gill, 34, was seen coming from the storage container and taken into custody, according to WFPD.

Gill told officers he was taking the tires for personal use. 16 tires were located in the bed of the truck and valued at $500. Gill was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for Burglary of a Building.

As of Wednesday morning, Gill was no longer in the Wichita Co. Jail.

