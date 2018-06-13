June 14 is World Blood Donor Day

The World Health Organization has proclaimed June 14 to be World Blood Donor Day.

Hundreds of blood centers around the globe recognize this day, including Texas Blood Institute.

The campaign theme for this year is "Be There for Someone Else. Give Blood. Share Life."

This year's World Blood Donor Day is especially important because it is the tenth anniversary of the Global Blood Fund.

Donors can forego the t-shirt offered in appreciation for giving and the Texas Blood Institute will instead make a donation to the Global Blood Fund.

Donors can also text "BLOOD" to 52000 to give $5 to the Global Blood Fund.

To give blood, 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 and provide signed parental permission, 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds, and those 18 years or older must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Texas Blood Institute is located at 3709 Gregory Street in Wichita Falls.

You can also donate blood at the American Red Cross located at 1809 5th Street.

