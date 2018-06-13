WF officials offer friendly reminder about year-round water rest - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF officials offer friendly reminder about year-round water restrictions

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

It's summertime and the City of Wichita Falls wants to remind residents of the year-round water restrictions. 

The following restrictions are enforced by the city throughout the entire year:

  • No watering with sprinklers from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.
  • No operation of irrigation (watering) systems that have broken components or leaks.
  • Spray irrigation cannot run down the curb for more than 50 feet.
  • Bubbler, drip or soaker irrigation cannot run down the curb for more than 5 feet.
  • If washing vehicles at home, the hose must have a positive shutoff nozzle.
  • Hand watering and soaker hoses may be used anytime.

For more information, click here or call (940) 691-1153.

