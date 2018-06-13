WF officials offer friendly reminder about year-round water restrictions

The City of Wichita Falls is reminding residents of year-round water restrictions. (Source: PEXELS)

It's summertime and the City of Wichita Falls wants to remind residents of the year-round water restrictions.

The following restrictions are enforced by the city throughout the entire year:

No watering with sprinklers from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.

No operation of irrigation (watering) systems that have broken components or leaks.

Spray irrigation cannot run down the curb for more than 50 feet.

Bubbler, drip or soaker irrigation cannot run down the curb for more than 5 feet.

If washing vehicles at home, the hose must have a positive shutoff nozzle.

Hand watering and soaker hoses may be used anytime.

For more information, click here or call (940) 691-1153.

