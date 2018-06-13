Wichita Falls Public Library to host 100th anniversary celebration

There will be a reception Saturday, June 16 at the Kemp Center for the Arts to celebrate 100 years of the Wichita Falls Public Library. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Wichita Falls Public Library is inviting the public to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

There will be a reception on Saturday, June 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

There will be cake, refreshments, and music by Texoma Jazz Combo, DJ Maniac Mcgee. There will also be balloon twisting by Airbender Entertainment, face painting by Funny Faces by April, and games.

For more information, you can call the library at 940-767- 0868 or click here.

