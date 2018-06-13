Montague Co. Sheriff's Office has new phone line for outages - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Montague Co. Sheriff's Office has new phone line for outages

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The Montague Co. Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday about an alternative phone number to use during phone line outages. (Source: KAUZ) The Montague Co. Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday about an alternative phone number to use during phone line outages. (Source: KAUZ)

MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) -

The Montague Co. Sheriff's Office has a new phone line the public can use in the event of a regular phone line or 911 outage. 

We first reported on Tuesday, the sheriff's office was experiencing another outage due to a line being cut near Dallas.

On Wednesday, a post to the sheriff's office Facebook page states the number to call during an outage is (940) 249-2796.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said Monday, office lines were down and 911 calls were impacted at times since the outage began sometime Saturday.

