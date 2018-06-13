Montague Co. Sheriff's Office has new phone line for outages

A post to the sheriff's office Facebook page on Tuesday said the lines were down and Windstream, the company the sheriff's office uses for its phone lines, was not sure when the cut lines would be fixed.

Tuesday the Montague Co. Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page that phone lines were down, again. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Phone lines down at Montague Co. Sheriff's Office

The Montague Co. Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday about an alternative phone number to use during phone line outages. (Source: KAUZ)

The Montague Co. Sheriff's Office has a new phone line the public can use in the event of a regular phone line or 911 outage.

We first reported on Tuesday, the sheriff's office was experiencing another outage due to a line being cut near Dallas.

On Wednesday, a post to the sheriff's office Facebook page states the number to call during an outage is (940) 249-2796.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said Monday, office lines were down and 911 calls were impacted at times since the outage began sometime Saturday.

