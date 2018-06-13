WF Animal Service Center offering reduced fee for kitten adoption

The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has more than 100 cats available for adoption, now, at a reduced fee through the month of June.

Many of the cats are mothers with kittens and in order to help these adult cats and kittens find new homes, Animal Services has lowered the standard animal

adoption fee of $50 for certain cats and kittens.

For one cat or kitten, the fee is now $20. For two, it is $30.

The reduced fee covers vaccinations, worming, feline leukemia testing, and flee and tick preventative. The lower fee is available until June 30.

Adopters must also pre-pay for the cats to be spayed or neutered at the veterinarian of their choice. Adopted adult cats will be taken to the chosen veterinarian’s office by Animal Services staff.

Kittens will be given a date that the procedure must be completed by. The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services is located at 1207 Hatton Road. You can also contact them at 940-761-8894.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

