WF Animal Service Center offering reduced fee for kitten adoption

The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has more than 100 cats available for adoption, now, at a reduced fee through the month of June.
Many of the cats are mothers with kittens and in order to help these adult cats and kittens find new homes, Animal Services has lowered the standard animal
adoption fee of $50 for certain cats and kittens.
For one cat or kitten, the fee is now $20. For two, it is $30.
The reduced fee covers vaccinations, worming, feline leukemia testing, and flee and tick preventative. The lower fee is available until June 30.
Adopters must also pre-pay for the cats to be spayed or neutered at the veterinarian of their choice. Adopted adult cats will be taken to the chosen veterinarian’s office by Animal Services staff.
Kittens will be given a date that the procedure must be completed by. The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services is located at 1207 Hatton Road. You can also contact them at 940-761-8894.
The center is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.
Texas District 30 Democratic Senate Candidate Kevin Lopez held a meet and greet in Wichita falls where he shared his stance on school security, why he feels he is a better candidate than his opponent Representative Pat Fallon, and how he wants to help Texoma veterans.
Texas District 30 Democratic Senate Candidate Kevin Lopez held a meet and greet in Wichita falls where he shared his stance on school security, why he feels he is a better candidate than his opponent Representative Pat Fallon, and how he wants to help Texoma veterans.
Sanders was at her daughter's school event when the CBS report came out. She responded afterward, expressing her love for working for President Trump.
Sanders was at her daughter's school event when the CBS report came out. She responded afterward, expressing her love for working for President Trump.
We are in the thick of mosquito season and that means the danger of mosquito-borne illnesses.
We are in the thick of mosquito season and that means the danger of mosquito-borne illnesses.
Inmates took their civic responsibility seriously by voting from inside a jail in Washington, D.C.
Inmates took their civic responsibility seriously by voting from inside a jail in Washington, D.C.