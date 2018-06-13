WFISD: North TX internet outage impacts STAAR scores website

Parents with students who attend Wichita Falls ISD will have to wait to access their children's STAAR scores.

A post to the district's Facebook page on Wednesday stated the parent portal of TexasAssessment.com was unavailable due to an internet outage impacting north Texas.



Many of the district's online resources were unavailable due to the outage. An update to the post said parents can expect to access their children's STAAR scores on Thursday, June 14.

