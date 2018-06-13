Hot and Dry

Temperatures may be a degree or two hotter on Thursday with lots of sunshine. High temperatures will rise into the upper 90s to near 100. The afternoon humidity may drop some so that would help us out a little. The weather pattern doesn't change much into Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and highs near the upper 90s. Next week still looks a little wetter and perhaps a few degrees cooler.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
