Service restored to Verizon customers after outage

Service has been restored for Verizon Wireless customers throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

Earlier Wednesday, the company said a fiber line was cut during a digging project, that caused a statewide outage.

As far as we know, the Wichita Falls area was not affected, but the Lawton area was.

People were unable to make phone calls, send text messages, us the internet, or even dial 911.

Many people were upset and called the outage a huge inconvenience.

One woman, Sandra Combs, said she was upset because she couldn't contact her loved ones in town or out of state.

"If I want to connect with them I can't right now if I need to google something I can't. If I need to use maps or my GPS to find out where I'm going, I'm lost," Combs said. "I just came back off of a mobilization and I have zero capabilities on my phone and I don't have a landline so it's like this. This is my lifeline and I can't communicate at all."

People went to the Verizon store for answers. Many didn't know it was a widespread outage until they got there.

