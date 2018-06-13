Department of State Health Services reminds people to protect themselves from mosquitoes

Officials are reminding everyone to protect themselves during mosquito season. (Source: RNN Texoma))

We are in the thick of mosquito season and that means the danger of mosquito-borne illnesses.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reminding everyone to protect themselves against those illnesses by putting on insect repellent before heading outside.

Other tips include wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants, checking screens on your windows and doors, and using mosquito nets to protect babies younger than two-months-old.

Officials also say to remove all standing water in and around your home.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved