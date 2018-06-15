Not as Hot Next Few Days

"Cooler" probably isn't the best word to describe this week. "Not as hot" might be the best way to compare this week to last. It has been two weeks since we've seen high temperatures in the 80s. There's a chance we could see one or two days this week with highs in the 80s. Temperatures will depend mainly on how cloudy our skies are from day to day. Its difficult to be optimistic about rain chances. Forecast models don't offer much hope that any one particular day comes with promising rain chances but there is a slight chance of rain virtually every day in the seven day forecast.

The worst news in the 7 day is the possible return of triple digit heat by the weekend.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist