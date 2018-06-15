Delivery services partners with non-profit to feed pets

UPS in Wichita Falls has teamed up with P.E.T.S Low-Cost Spay and Neuter to make sure no animal goes hungry. SOURCE: KAUZ

UPS in Wichita Falls has teamed up with P.E.T.S Low-Cost Spay and Neuter to make sure no animal goes hungry.

"We're taking dog treats, dog food, and cat food," said UPS manager, Brent Mason. "Anything like that we will take."

Throughout the month of June, drivers are picking up donations that will be delivered to P.E.T.S.

This is part of a local effort that Mason started as a way to help people that have fallen on rough times and can't afford to feed their pet.

"We have drivers out there looking," said Mason. "We have customers that have pets who love P.E.T.S. and our drivers have distributed some fliers while delivering throughout the day," said Mason.

"I'm a big animal guy so being able to help feels good," said driver Michael Coleman.

Donations have already started flowing in.

"We spent the last few days just telling people," said Mason. "We are going to try and do it quickly throughout the day and let them know what they're doing and within the next couple of weeks we plan on tripling or quadrupling the turnout."

Donating is easy. All you have to do is give food to the delivery driver and they will take it from there.

Mason says doing this is an easy but impactful way for UPS to give back to those they serve.

"Everybody loves their UPS guy," said Mason. "Usually, if we say something or ask we will get something out of the community so it's just our way to give back to the community," said Mason.

UPS drivers are only accepting bags of food as donations. If you would like to give a monetary donation, you can do that by visiting P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter on Wichita Street.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.