Manhunt Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Kasey Nicole Wall is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Vehicle. (Source: WFPD) Kasey Nicole Wall is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Vehicle. (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a new Manhunt Monday suspect. 

Kasey Nicole Wall is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Vehicle. The 32-year-old is six feet one inch tall and weighs 350 pounds. 

If you have any information on her location you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you up to $500. 

