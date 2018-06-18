Kasey Nicole Wall is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Vehicle. (Source: WFPD)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Kasey Nicole Wall is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Vehicle. The 32-year-old is six feet one inch tall and weighs 350 pounds.

If you have any information on her location you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you up to $500.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.