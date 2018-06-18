Clouds Help Keep Temperatures in Check

Today will be a touch cooler than yesterday. With enough cloud cover we may see highs in the upper 80s for the first time in two weeks. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the heat of the afternoon. The best chance of rain this week looks to come Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with a scattering of thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90 through Thursday then we're expecting a big jump in temperatures.

Forecast models are suggesting highs near 100 degrees Friday through Sunday with Saturday potentially being the hottest of the three. Not only will heat be a problem this weekend but it also looks like winds will be strong.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist