Not as Hot with Some Rain Chances

Temperatures are not going to be as hot through the middle of this week. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s thanks to some added clouds and an increase in humidity. There may be a passing shower Tuesday, but the best chance for rain/storms arrives Wednesday into early Thursday.

It looks like a bubble of hot air returns for the later half of this week and next week. We could be back close to 100 by Saturday.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist