BBB Bureau Briefs: Router Reboots

Monica Horton with the BBB spoke about rebooting your routers. (Source: KAUZ)

Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau joined Ava Van Valen on Monday to talk about rebooting your routers.

The BBB released the following tips;

FBI sent out a warning this month, and they are recommending any owner of routers to power cycle or reboot the device. This suggestion is in hopes of stopping a sophisticated malware system that has infected these internet routers.

Foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers.

This malware targets routers produced by several manufacturers and is capable of blocking web traffic, collecting information that passes through these routers, and can disable the device entirely.

To defend against this attack the FBI recommends:

* Reboot the device, which will temporarily disrupt the malware if it is present

* Upgrade the device's firmware to the latest available version

* Select a new secure password

* Disable any remote-management settings

The size and scope of the infrastructure impacted is significant. For more technical details about this attack go to the FBI internet crime complaint center website at ic3.gov.

As always, you can report scams to BBB Scam Tracker online at bbb.org.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

