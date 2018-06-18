Bowie PD post status for couple's missing wedding ring

The Bowie Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Monday to help a couple locate a missing wedding ring. (Source: Facebook)

A couple is looking for a missing wedding band.

The Bowie Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Monday asking for help in finding the ring.

The post read, "Kenneth Holland reported that his wife's 1956 wedding band set and a dinner ring were possibly left at Faith Rural Clinic, 1010 N. Mill. Mr. Holland is offering a reward for the return of his wife's rings. Only description provided was a wedding band set with small diamonds, both rings gold. Contact us at 940-872-2251."

At the time this story was published the post had 60 shares.

