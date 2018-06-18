T-O Junior Golf: 1st round leaders and highlights

Open Flight play at the T-O Junior began Monday at the Wichita Falls Country Club / Source: KAUZ

The first round of the Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament was Monday with Open Flight action at the Wichita Falls Country Club, while younger divisions played at Weeks Park.

Here is a look at the leaders, locals and highlights from Round 1:

Boys Open Flight

1. Javier Vazquez 70

2. Jzeke Dukes 72

T3. Lawson Garner 73

T3. Jason Pittman 73

T5. Liam Black 74

T5. Brodey Claborn 74

T7. Zane Heusel 75

T7. Zachary Slayton 75

T9. 4 players tied 76

Local Boys:

Kolton Baber (Devol/MSU) 77

Garrett Leek (Brock/MSU) 77

Morgan Wylie (Archer City) 78

Seth Bearden (Crowell) 79

Lane Garcia (Wichita Falls) 79

Chase Scott (Lawton) 80

Braden Norris (Wichita Falls) 85

Ryan Alaniz (Quanah) 86

Marquise Halliburton (Lawton) 86

Clayton Laughery (Quanah) 91

Imanol Walker (Bowie) 92

Bryce Gunkel (Wichita Falls) 96

Mason Bradberry (Iowa Park) 97

Travis Bolles (Wichita Falls) 97

JT Boyd (Quanah) 97

Garrison Hall (Wichita Falls) 97

Dakota Haynes (Vernon) 120

Girls Open Flight

T1. Alison Gastelum 72

T1. Shaebug Scarberry 72

T3. Anna Kittelson (MSU) 74

T3. Madison Phung 74

T5. Chloe Black 75

T5. Faith Delagarza 75

T5. Adeline Norton 75

8. Emily Miller 77

9. Jordan Clayborn 78

10. Mikaela Rindermann 79

Local Girls:

Megan Brown (Cordell, OK/MSU) 81

Scotta Anderson (Wichita Falls/Holliday HS) 96

Mattie Barrington (Olney) 104

For complete Round-1 scores and Round-2 tee times, visit tojrgolf.com!

