T-O Junior Golf: 1st round leaders and highlights

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Open Flight play at the T-O Junior began Monday at the Wichita Falls Country Club / Source: KAUZ Open Flight play at the T-O Junior began Monday at the Wichita Falls Country Club / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The first round of the Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament was Monday with Open Flight action at the Wichita Falls Country Club, while younger divisions played at Weeks Park.

Here is a look at the leaders, locals and highlights from Round 1:

Boys Open Flight

1. Javier Vazquez 70
2. Jzeke Dukes 72
T3. Lawson Garner 73
T3. Jason Pittman 73
T5. Liam Black 74
T5. Brodey Claborn 74
T7. Zane Heusel 75
T7. Zachary Slayton 75
T9. 4 players tied 76

Local Boys:

Kolton Baber (Devol/MSU) 77
Garrett Leek (Brock/MSU) 77
Morgan Wylie (Archer City) 78
Seth Bearden (Crowell) 79
Lane Garcia (Wichita Falls) 79
Chase Scott (Lawton) 80
Braden Norris (Wichita Falls) 85
Ryan Alaniz (Quanah) 86
Marquise Halliburton (Lawton) 86
Clayton Laughery (Quanah) 91
Imanol Walker (Bowie) 92
Bryce Gunkel (Wichita Falls) 96
Mason Bradberry (Iowa Park) 97
Travis Bolles (Wichita Falls) 97
JT Boyd (Quanah) 97
Garrison Hall (Wichita Falls) 97
Dakota Haynes (Vernon) 120

Girls Open Flight

T1. Alison Gastelum 72
T1. Shaebug Scarberry 72
T3. Anna Kittelson (MSU) 74
T3. Madison Phung 74
T5. Chloe Black 75
T5. Faith Delagarza 75
T5. Adeline Norton 75
8. Emily Miller 77
9. Jordan Clayborn 78
10. Mikaela Rindermann 79

Local Girls:

Megan Brown (Cordell, OK/MSU) 81
Scotta Anderson (Wichita Falls/Holliday HS) 96
Mattie Barrington (Olney) 104

For complete Round-1 scores and Round-2 tee times, visit tojrgolf.com!

