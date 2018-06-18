WFISD raises school lunch prices by 10 cents - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD raises school lunch prices by 10 cents

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

School lunches are going up again in the Wichita Falls Independent School District this fall.

Board members approved the ten cent hike at Monday’s school board meeting.
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said they had no choice but to raise the cost because the district is mandated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure they stay in compliance with the National School Lunch Program.

He adds raising the lunch price is not uncommon for the WFISD to meet the yearly federal mandates, which is why parents have see the prices go up back to back.

“Right now that federal reimbursement rate is $2.92 cents, so in order to get to that school districts who are less than that are given time to make effort to get towards that,” said Superintendent Kuhrt.

He said that is why they increased last year’s cost by ten cents also.

“We will do it again, might not be ten, might be five might be seven,” he said.

So when kids go back to school lunch will cost $2.75 for elementary students and $2.85 for middle and junior high school students.

While lunch prices are going up Superintendent Michael Kuhrt reminds parents that breakfast is still free for all students.

He also encourages them to fill out an application to see if their child qualifies for the Free and Reduced Meal Program.

“Whether you think you're going to qualify or not please fill out the application because people will be surprised how often they do qualify,” he said.

It is based on the parent’s income and how many people live in the household.

In City View ISD thanks to a federal student nutrition program students will get to eat lunch for free next school year.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said WFISD as a whole does not qualify, but it is possible some individual schools may. That is something they are wanting to look into.

Lunch prices for staff and visitors went up ten cents too. 

