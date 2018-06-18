Health District helps prevent diabetes in Wichita County

Wichita County's population has an average of 10%-11% people living with type 2 diabetes, which is higher than the Texas average. The Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is trying to keep that number from growing through their yearlong diabetes prevention program.

Community Diabetes Education Program Specialist Laci Edwards said, “It teaches people how to live a healthy lifestyle through making better nutritional choices and adding in physical activity.”

The hour-and-a-half classes have an exercise portion led by physical trainers. People also have the chance to learn to eat healthy by meeting one-on-one with dieticians, nutritionists, and lifestyle experts.



The program is free and in the past people have lost up to five to seven percent of their body weight. In fact, the Health District had such good results in their first year, the program is in line to be nationally recognized by the CDC.

It also helps people learn the common warning signs of diabetes that include: increased thirst, increased hunger, fatigue, blurred vision, and even weight loss

About a third of all people who have type 2 diabetes don't know they have it. Type 2 diabetes can also lead to other complications like heart disease, stroke, amputation, and kidney disease.



The Health District is passionate about preventing diabetes so that people do not find themselves having even more health complications. Edwards said, “This program is to really help people live their best life and to keep them from crossing that line into ever hearing that they have this diagnosis.”



The Diabetes Prevention Program will have a second information session on June 25, and the diet and exercise classes begin on July 2. Not only is the program free, but it is also open to everyone of all ages. For the first six months, classes are every Monday. The remaining six months of the yearlong program include just one class each month.

For more information on the program contact CDEP Program Manager Laci Edwards at 940-761-7916 or laci.edwards@wichitafallstx.gov

