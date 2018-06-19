WFISD Memorial Stadium improvements coming soon - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD Memorial Stadium improvements coming soon

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source:KAUZ) (Source:KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

WFISD board members discussed making some improvements to Memorial Stadium at Monday night's school board meeting.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said it is pretty old, and they having some problems with the concrete weakening in some places.

“Our goal is sometime during this next school year to take out all the bleachers, all the seating that's in there and coat the entire surface of the stadium,” said Superintendent Kuhrt. “So that way water will no longer seep through it, it will run off like it's supposed to.”

He adds although the current surface has been tested and is safe, the update will make it non-slip.

The district also plans to add support to some of the old structure beams on the stadium's upper deck and more handrails.

No word on the cost just yet. 

Board members also approved a Strategic Plan developed by teachers, parents, students, administrators and community members.

The group met multiple times since April to come up with goals and expectations for WFISD students.

Over 1,700 surveys online also helped shape the layout that focuses on supporting student's physical, emotional and social needs, community partnership, student and staff engagement and more. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule

    In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:21:21 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:17:49 GMT
    A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility Tuesday in McAllen, TX. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility Tuesday in McAllen, TX. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

    Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.

    Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.

  • Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council

    Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:00:59 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:15:45 GMT
    (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - This is a Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2008 file photo, showing a general view of the Human Rights Room (Room XX) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Diplomats say the United...(Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - This is a Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2008 file photo, showing a general view of the Human Rights Room (Room XX) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Diplomats say the United...
    The Trump administration is poised to announce its departure from the United Nations' main human rights body in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.
    The Trump administration is poised to announce its departure from the United Nations' main human rights body in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.

  • Police fatally shoot 17-year-old boy fleeing traffic stop

    Police fatally shoot 17-year-old boy fleeing traffic stop

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:17:51 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:07:13 GMT
    No shots were fired at the officers during the encounter, and no weapon was found on Rose's body. (Source: KDKA/CNN)No shots were fired at the officers during the encounter, and no weapon was found on Rose's body. (Source: KDKA/CNN)

    Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.

    Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly