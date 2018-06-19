Congressman Thornberry: 'no excuse' for separating children from parents

Representative Mac Thornberry says there is no excuse for separating children from their parents in reference to recent events at the U.S. Mexico border. (Source: Mac Thornberry's Office)

U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry released a statement on Tuesday morning in light of recent events at the U.S. Mexico border.

"Our immigration system is in need of a major overhaul, but there is no excuse for separating children from their parents. We should begin with heightened border security and interior enforcement, not the division of families," Thornberry said.

"The House is currently considering legislation to secure our borders in the most humane way possible and to address the status of DACA recipients currently in our country. We also need to reform our legal immigration system so that decisions are timely, contributing to the health and well-being of country."

Photos of children held in fenced cages have sparked outrage from both political parties at the local, state and national level.

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May following Attorney General Jeff Sessions announcement of the new 'zero-tolerance' policy for cases of illegal entry into the U.S., according to The Associated Press.

Before, procedure limited prosecution of several families entering the country because regulations prohibited detaining children with their parents since children are not charged with a crime but their parents are.

