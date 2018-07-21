3 Texas prison officials charged with burning evidence - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

3 Texas prison officials charged with burning evidence

LOVELADY, Texas (AP) - Three Texas prison officials have been arrested for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence at a Houston County lockup about 25 miles northwest of Huntsville.

The Houston Chronicle reports the officials were arrested this month in an alleged scheme to set tractor parts on fire in a burn pit behind the Eastham Unit men's prison as part of an apparent attempt to dispose of evidence in an investigation.

Court records show that the Eastham Unit's farm shop property manager Jason Omelina was charged with theft and two higher-ranking officials based in Huntsville, Terry Price and Rick Ellis, were charged with tampering with evidence.

Ellis' attorney Bryan Cantrell told the newspaper he didn't think the facts as alleged "support the prosecution of a crime."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

