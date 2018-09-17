WFISD encourage students to eat free breakfast at school

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) - We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and that’s why the food service company for the Wichita Falls ISD is working hard to get students to eat before the bell rings.
WFISD is making sure that happens in a number of ways.
"We offer fresh fruit every day," said Carrie Richardson, the executive chef. "We also offer cereal bars, yogurt parfaits, and muffins."
Even though it's free, Richardson said a majority of students at McNiel Middle School are skipping the most important meal of the day.
About 1,230 students are enrolled at McNiel Middle School but only about 200 students are eating breakfast at school.
"If you just think about the mindset of teenagers or if you think back to when we were teenagers are we more apt to think that we need something that early in the morning or is the goal to get to school," said Sarena Glenn, a dietitian.
Glenn said taking time to fuel up in the morning does more than just fill an empty stomach.
"Eating breakfast is directly correlated with increasing academic performance and decreasing behavior issues and if we can contribute to that academic performance in any way then we are more than welcome to do so," said Glenn.
However, the problem isn't just at the middle school level. District-wide, there are 14,000 students in the WFISD and only 5,000 eat breakfast at school.
Therefore, Chartwells K12, the school districts food service company is taking a different approach for elementary kids.
They launched a new program that allows children to eat breakfast in their classroom.
"In an elementary setting when you can have a classroom where kids can see their peers eating breakfast in addition to their teacher eating breakfast they are more likely to want to eat breakfast and to view it as an important meal of the day," said Glenn.
Right now, the program that's funded through a couple of grants is only offered at two elementary schools, Ben Milam and Zundy.
With the amount of support they've already received they hope to expand it to all WFISD elementary schools in the future.
"Our goal is to feed every kid who comes in the door because our breakfast is universally free, so our goal is to ensure that every kid that walks through that door is fed and we definitely have seen a substantial increase in participation at those two schools," said Glenn.
You can always check out what's on the menu using the nutrislice app.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.