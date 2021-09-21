City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Law enforcement investigating murder-suicide in Munday

Law enforcement officials said police were called to the scene Monday night.
No other information has been made available at this time.

Local News

Shenella Karunaratne will receive a year rent-free at Arbor Creek Apartments.
WF apartment complex supports grad student through scholarship

Local News

Pfizer recently stated that a vaccine for kids aged five to 11 could be available in the next...
WF Health District comments on Pfizer vaccine for kids

Events

The Church of the Good Shepherd will host a mobile vaccination clinic from United Regional...
Wichita Falls church to hold downtown vaccination clinic

TOP HEADLINES

Coronavirus

1 death, 60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily reporting Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.

Forecast

Windy conditions will last

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Garrett James
Strong winds will continue

Crime

$13K stolen from Bowie Jackrabbits Booster Club bank account

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
The booster club supplies many items that are supplementary, like uniforms and some equipment.

Local News

Texas Blood Institute to host blood drive in Burkburnett

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
The Texas Blood Institute is in need of blood donations.

Local News

MSU Texas student awarded Arbor Creek scholarship

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT
MSU Texas student awarded Arbor Creek scholarship

Education

Wichita Falls ISD board takes no action on choosing new mascots, colors

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
The school board has sent the list back to the naming committee for a review.
First Alert Satellite/Radar
First Alert Satellite/Radar
FEATURES

LATEST VIDEO

Local News

$13K stolen from Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club bank account
$13K stolen from Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club bank account

Local News

MSU Texas student awarded Arbor Creek Apartment scholarship
MSU Texas student awarded Arbor Creek scholarship

Local News

Security guard assaulted over hospital mask policy
Security guard assaulted over hospital mask policy

Local News

Wichita Falls ISD board takes no action on choosing new mascots, colors
Wichita Falls ISD board takes no action on choosing new mascots, colors

MORE NEWS

Crime

Parents indicted in death of one-year-old

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
The parents were arrested on June 18.

Local News

Wichita Falls ISD addresses viral TikTok trend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Wichita Falls ISD is feeling the effects of a viral TikTok trend.

Local News

Clay County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
The crash happened between Bellevue and Henrietta.

Crime

Security guard assaulted over hospital mask policy

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Officers responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m. in reference the assault.

Crime

Crime Stoppers needs help finding masked burglary suspects

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

Local News

Archer County issues emergency burn ban

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
The order will take effect on Sept. 19 and last for 13 days.

Local News

WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout September

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout September.

Coronavirus

3 deaths, 170 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily reporting Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.

Forecast

One more hot day

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Mason Brighton
Fall weather arrives Tuesday.

Forecast

Relief from the heat almost here

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By Mason Brighton
A cold front will bring cooler temps just in time for fall.

Football

HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 Week 4

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Emily Bjorklund, Dakota Mize and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Highlights from week four of Texas high school football and the Blitz on 6.

Local News

WWII Warbirds visiting Wichita Falls

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Chantale Belefanti
The WWII Warbirds are in Wichita Falls this weekend and you can take a tour aboard the commemorative Air Force B-17.

MORE NEWS

Pets

Neo is looking for his forever home

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Hometown Pride Tour

Hometown Pride Tour: Kerr Feed and Grain

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Thursday is our final stop on our Hometown Pride Tour of Henrietta.

Coronavirus

2 deaths, 118 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily reporting Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.

Forecast

Fall brings cooler weather

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT
|
By Mason Brighton
Rain chances and cooler temps next week.

Coronavirus

United Regional reports 85 COVID-19 positive patients

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Hospital officials said 5 of the patients are vaccinated, while 80 of them are not.

Local News

Police: chase suspects connected to August burglary

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Boydston
Police said they were conducting surveillance as a result of a burglary in August where several firearms were stolen.

Forecast

Rain chances could return to the forecast next week

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT
|
By Garrett James
Rain chances look to return next week

Local News

More parents are turning to home schooling as pandemic continues

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By Mason Brighton
That number has been growing since early last year.

Crime

Child predator sentenced to life in prison

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
The crime happened more than five years ago.

News

Mariachi Las Alteñas perform at The Forum

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT