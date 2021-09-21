Skip to content
City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Watch Live
News
Weather
Sports
City Guide
About Us
Contests
Calendar
Search
Home
Watch Live
News
Crime
Education
Local News
National
State
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Download Our Weather App
Sports
Scores
High-School
MSU
Community
City Guide
Calendar
Hometown Pride Tour
Good News
Gas Prices
Pet of the Week
About Us
Programming Schedule
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Job Openings
Contests
Watch Latest Newscasts
Law enforcement investigating murder-suicide in Munday
Law enforcement officials said police were called to the scene Monday night.
Local News
WF apartment complex supports grad student through scholarship
Local News
WF Health District comments on Pfizer vaccine for kids
Events
Wichita Falls church to hold downtown vaccination clinic
TOP HEADLINES
Coronavirus
1 death, 60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily reporting Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.
Forecast
Windy conditions will last
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Garrett James
Strong winds will continue
Crime
$13K stolen from Bowie Jackrabbits Booster Club bank account
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Chantale Belefanti
and
KAUZ Digital Media Team
The booster club supplies many items that are supplementary, like uniforms and some equipment.
Local News
Texas Blood Institute to host blood drive in Burkburnett
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
The Texas Blood Institute is in need of blood donations.
Local News
MSU Texas student awarded Arbor Creek scholarship
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT
MSU Texas student awarded Arbor Creek scholarship
Education
Wichita Falls ISD board takes no action on choosing new mascots, colors
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Mason Brighton
and
KAUZ Digital Media Team
The school board has sent the list back to the naming committee for a review.
First Alert Satellite/Radar
FEATURES
LATEST VIDEO
Local News
$13K stolen from Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club bank account
Local News
MSU Texas student awarded Arbor Creek scholarship
Local News
Security guard assaulted over hospital mask policy
Local News
Wichita Falls ISD board takes no action on choosing new mascots, colors
MORE NEWS
Crime
Parents indicted in death of one-year-old
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
The parents were arrested on June 18.
Local News
Wichita Falls ISD addresses viral TikTok trend
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
Wichita Falls ISD is feeling the effects of a viral TikTok trend.
Local News
Clay County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
The crash happened between Bellevue and Henrietta.
Crime
Security guard assaulted over hospital mask policy
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By
Chantale Belefanti
and
KAUZ Digital Media Team
Officers responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m. in reference the assault.
Crime
Crime Stoppers needs help finding masked burglary suspects
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.
Local News
Archer County issues emergency burn ban
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
The order will take effect on Sept. 19 and last for 13 days.
Local News
WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout September
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout September.
Coronavirus
3 deaths, 170 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily reporting Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.
Forecast
One more hot day
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By
Mason Brighton
Fall weather arrives Tuesday.
Forecast
Relief from the heat almost here
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By
Mason Brighton
A cold front will bring cooler temps just in time for fall.
Football
HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 Week 4
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By
Emily Bjorklund
,
Dakota Mize
and
KAUZ Digital Media Team
Highlights from week four of Texas high school football and the Blitz on 6.
Local News
WWII Warbirds visiting Wichita Falls
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By
Chantale Belefanti
The WWII Warbirds are in Wichita Falls this weekend and you can take a tour aboard the commemorative Air Force B-17.
MORE NEWS
Pets
Neo is looking for his forever home
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Hometown Pride Tour
Hometown Pride Tour: Kerr Feed and Grain
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By
Ebonee Coleman
and
KAUZ Digital Media Team
Thursday is our final stop on our Hometown Pride Tour of Henrietta.
Coronavirus
2 deaths, 118 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily reporting Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.
Forecast
Fall brings cooler weather
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT
|
By
Mason Brighton
Rain chances and cooler temps next week.
Coronavirus
United Regional reports 85 COVID-19 positive patients
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
Hospital officials said 5 of the patients are vaccinated, while 80 of them are not.
Local News
Police: chase suspects connected to August burglary
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT
|
By
Tyler Boydston
Police said they were conducting surveillance as a result of a burglary in August where several firearms were stolen.
Forecast
Rain chances could return to the forecast next week
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT
|
By
Garrett James
Rain chances look to return next week
Local News
More parents are turning to home schooling as pandemic continues
Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By
Mason Brighton
That number has been growing since early last year.
Crime
Child predator sentenced to life in prison
Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
By
KAUZ Digital Media Team
The crime happened more than five years ago.
News
Mariachi Las Alteñas perform at The Forum
Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT