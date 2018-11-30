Serial Killer may have killed in WF

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A man who claims to have murdered more than 90 people across the country may have ties to a Wichita Falls cold case.
78 year old Samuel Little is awaiting trial in an Ector County Jail for the 1994 murder of an Odessa woman.
Little has claimed he murdered more than 90 people, however, a team of investigators have confirmed links to only 34 killings.
One of the unsolved cases may be linked to Wichita Falls.
On the FBI website it states a body was disposed of, somewhere outside of Wichita Falls in either 1976 or 1977.
Wichita Falls Police say they have spoken to the Texas Ranger that interviewed Little and could not confirm a cold case that matched what information he gave.
We know he targeted female prostitutes or drug addicts and that he mentioned a black female was the victim and he body was dumped somewhere outside of Wichita Falls.
If you know anything about that murder or a missing person from that time, call the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.