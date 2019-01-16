Trail Of Hope - The Journey To Equality

Trail of Hope Episode 1
By Staff | January 16, 2019 at 11:28 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 9:37 AM

RELATED CONTENT

Fundraiser started out-of-state for disabled WF resident

  Fundraiser started out-of-state for disabled WF resident

By 

Katherine Lee

Published December 6, 2020 at 8:54 PM
Texas Ramp organization builds a ramp for WF family

  Texas Ramp organization builds a ramp for WF family

By 

Katherine Lee

December 5
United Way gives away Christmas goodie bags

  United Way gives away Christmas goodie bags

By 

Katherine Lee

December 5
The CDC changes quarantine guidelines from 14 days to 10

  The CDC changes quarantine guidelines from 14 days to 10

By 

Ebonee Coleman

December 4
Wichita Theatre hosting Santa’s North Pole Adventure

  Wichita Theatre hosting Santa’s North Pole Adventure

If you’re looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit, the the Wichita Theatre Performing Art Centre is the place to be.
By 

Dakota Mize

December 4