Skip to content
City Guide
Sizzling 6 Deals
Email the Newsroom
Hometown Pride Expo
News
Watch Live
Weather
Sports
City Guide
About Us
Contests
Calendar
Home
WATCH LIVE
Election Results
Local News
State
National
Crime
Education
Download Our News App
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Download Our Weather App
Sports
Scores
High-school
MSU
Senior Tributes
Community
City Guide
Hometown Pride Tour
Calendar
Gas Prices
Sizzling With 6
About Us
Job Openings at News Channel 6
Programming Schedule
Contests
Special Coverage
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle For Equality
Trail of Hope - Episode 2
By
Staff
|
January 16, 2019 at 12:50 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 9:36 AM
42
Currently in
Wichita Falls, TX
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
RELATED CONTENT
Fundraiser started out-of-state for disabled WF resident
A disabled Wichita Falls resident with multiple conditions is at the center of a fundraiser for a wheelchair accessible van.
By
Katherine Lee
Published December 6, 2020 at 8:54 PM
Texas Ramp organization builds a ramp for WF family
By
Katherine Lee
December 5
December 5
United Way gives away Christmas goodie bags
By
Katherine Lee
December 5
December 5
The CDC changes quarantine guidelines from 14 days to 10
By
Ebonee Coleman
December 4
December 4
Wichita Theatre hosting Santa’s North Pole Adventure
If you’re looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit, the the Wichita Theatre Performing Art Centre is the place to be.
By
Dakota Mize
December 4
December 4