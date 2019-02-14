Email City Guide
Miami man arrested following traffic stop, drug bust in Wichita Co.

This is an image of the marijuana and handgun found by WCSO deputies during a traffic stop where Zaquarius Reese was arrested.
This is an image of the marijuana and handgun found by WCSO deputies during a traffic stop where Zaquarius Reese was arrested.((Source: WCSO))
By Samantha Forester
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 at 11:28 AM CST
UPDATE: Zaquarius Reese’s charge of Possession of Marijuana Over 5 Pounds was dismissed on Nov. 16, 2022. He was convicted of Unlawful Carry of a Weapon on July 30, 2019, and he was sentenced to four days in the Wichita County Jail and given a fine.

ORIGINAL STORY

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Florida man is behind bars in the Wichita County Jail following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, highway interdiction deputies pulled the driver over at the intersection of US 287 and SH 25.

Zaquarius Reese, 29, of Miami, Florida, was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Wednesday...
Zaquarius Reese, 29, of Miami, Florida, was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of seven pounds of marijuana.((Source: WCSO))

During the traffic stop seven pounds of marijuana and a handgun were found. The driver, Zaquarius Reese, 29, was arrested. He’s been charged with Possession of Marijuana Over 5 Pounds and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.

At the time this story was published, Reese remained in the jail and a bond amount had not yet been set.

