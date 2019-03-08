Email City Guide
Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution.

A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April. The weapon was described in court documents as a commissary fan motor inside a sock, in May of 2019.

The weapon was found just two months after De La Garza’s cellmate was found unresponsive during a security check. News Channel 6 and sister station KSWO previously reported 35-year-old Joseph Oye Oguntodu was taken to the medical unit, where he died about 30 minutes after being found. A custodial death report stated his death was caused by “other detainees” and cited the means of death as “hanging, strangulation.”

The James V. Allred Unit was placed on lockdown following the incident.

De La Garza was later convicted of murder on Feb. 16, 2022, in the 78th Judicial District Court of Wichita County, according to court documents.

