Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Officials confirm Allred Unit on lockdown due to inmate death

By Samantha Forester
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 at 12:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (TNN) - Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials have confirmed the James V. Allred Unit in Wichita County is on lockdown following an incident.

On Thursday, around 6:30 p.m. staff was conducting security checks and saw a 35-year-old inmate laying on his bunk, unresponsive, according to officials.

The inmate appeared to have injuries consistent with a physical altercation. Staff removed the inmate’s cellmate, that has been identified as Christopher De La Garza, 31.

The inmate was taken to the medical unit where life-saving measures were taken until EMS arrived and determined to “cease life-saving measures,” according to officials.

A Justice of the Peace pronounced the inmate’s death at 7:07 p.m. The TDCJ is not identifying the deceased inmate because efforts to contact his family are ongoing.

The independent Office of Inspector General is leading an investigation. An autopsy will be performed and De La Garza could face charges related to this incident.

Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Premier High School currently has 70 students enrolled.
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of WFHS librarian
Allen Kordall Smith.
Wichita Falls man arrested after police find nearly 300 fentanyl pills
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

Nakiea Turcotte said the free rides have made everything so much easier.
Vietnam veteran gets free rides to medical appointments
“We have 632 members that are out there and we need them back.”
Wichita Falls DAV has new facility for veteran meetings
Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit
The cost is $95 per person.
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind to host annual golf tournament
The Burkburnett Police Department could run under a new system if Proposition A passes.
Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage