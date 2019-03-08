Officials confirm Allred Unit on lockdown due to inmate death

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (TNN) - Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials have confirmed the James V. Allred Unit in Wichita County is on lockdown following an incident.

On Thursday, around 6:30 p.m. staff was conducting security checks and saw a 35-year-old inmate laying on his bunk, unresponsive, according to officials.

The inmate appeared to have injuries consistent with a physical altercation. Staff removed the inmate’s cellmate, that has been identified as Christopher De La Garza, 31.

The inmate was taken to the medical unit where life-saving measures were taken until EMS arrived and determined to “cease life-saving measures,” according to officials.

A Justice of the Peace pronounced the inmate’s death at 7:07 p.m. The TDCJ is not identifying the deceased inmate because efforts to contact his family are ongoing.

The independent Office of Inspector General is leading an investigation. An autopsy will be performed and De La Garza could face charges related to this incident.

