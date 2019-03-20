JOB OPENING: Reporter/MMJ

City Guide
Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KAUZ News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, TX is recruiting two digitally minded, enterprising content creator for the CBS affiliate serving North Central Texas. We’re looking for a storyteller who can use their writing, shooting, editing and live presentation skills to engage viewers. Ideal candidate will fight for the lead story every day.

This reporter must be a strong journalist, great communicator and a positive leader inside and outside of the newsroom. Successful candidate will fully embrace digital content creation and be a champion of social media.

Preferred candidates will have a degree in Journalism or related field and up to two years’ experience in a smaller market or campus station. Candidate must pass a drug screen and possess a good driving record.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com and include a link to your reel. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

