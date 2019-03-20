JOB OPENING: Evening News Anchor
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking an Evening News Anchor to join our team.
Duties will include, but are not limited to:
- Anchor live television broadcasts for our evening newscasts (5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m.) Monday-Friday, and fill in on other newscasts as needed.
- Ability to engage with the audience from the anchor desk, not just read a teleprompter. Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner.
- Use editorial judgment to help determine the content of the newscasts.
- Conduct live interviews.
- Develop story ideas to assist in newsgathering efforts.
- Develop contacts and sources in the community.
- Mentor young field reporters, check/approve stories/scripts.
- Shoot, write, edit hard news, promotable stories for all platforms.
Qualifications/Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or a related field and a minimum of two years of experience.
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Strong leadership skills, exceptional news judgment and professional knowledge of news operations are required.
- Be a quick thinker ready for anything, and have strong ad-lib abilities
We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please.
As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation. EOE-M/F/D/V