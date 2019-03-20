Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

JOB OPENING: Evening News Anchor

Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking an Evening News Anchor to join our team.

Duties will include, but are not limited to:

  • Anchor live television broadcasts for our evening newscasts (5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m.) Monday-Friday, and fill in on other newscasts as needed.
  • Ability to engage with the audience from the anchor desk, not just read a teleprompter. Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner.
  • Use editorial judgment to help determine the content of the newscasts.
  • Conduct live interviews.
  • Develop story ideas to assist in newsgathering efforts.
  • Develop contacts and sources in the community.
  • Mentor young field reporters, check/approve stories/scripts.
  • Shoot, write, edit hard news, promotable stories for all platforms.

Qualifications/Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or a related field and a minimum of two years of experience.
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
  • Strong leadership skills, exceptional news judgment and professional knowledge of news operations are required.
  • Be a quick thinker ready for anything, and have strong ad-lib abilities

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation. EOE-M/F/D/V

Most Read

A fire is prompting U.S. 287 to be shutdown for the time being.
U.S. 287 reopens near Iowa Park after multiple fires contained
An accident on Central Freeway at around 7:32 a.m. Wednesday morning caused a car to flip into...
Early morning accident flips truck on Central Freeway
Roving wild hogs are caught on video taking over a Texas neighborhood.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dozens of feral hogs run through Texas neighborhood
Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
WFPD provides update on 3-car accident at Fairway, Kell
23-year-old Gary Dorsey
WFPD arrests suspect after Sunday chase

Latest News

Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
JOB OPENING: Photojournalist
Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
JOB OPENING: Reporter/MMJ
Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
JOB OPENING: Account Executive
Tanner DeLeon
Tanner DeLeon