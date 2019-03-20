Email City Guide
JOB OPENING: Marketing Manager

Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KAUZ, LLC a CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls TX is seeking a Marketing Manager.  The ideal candidate is a highly motivated and creative individual with exceptional editing and photography skills. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to move into a management position. This position reports directly to the General Manager.

Qualifications/Requirements:

  • Must have good time management skills.
  • Proven leadership abilities.
  • Non-linear editing experience and knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro, and related 2D or 3D graphics and editing software and plugins.
  • Experience shooting in-studio and in the field, strong writing skills and knowledge of proper lighting techniques.
  • Ability to perform in an atmosphere of multiple projects, shifting priorities, and deadline pressures.
  • Knowledge of VIZRT graphic software, or ability to learn.
  • College degree preferred, but not required (can be substituted with experience).
  • Licensed Drone Pilot a plus.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K.  Qualified applicants, please send your resume and any links to your work to ASMCareers@kauz.com.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.  No phone calls please. EOE – M/F/D/V

