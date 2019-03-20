JOB OPENING: Marketing Manager
KAUZ, LLC a CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls TX is seeking a Marketing Manager. The ideal candidate is a highly motivated and creative individual with exceptional editing and photography skills. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to move into a management position. This position reports directly to the General Manager.
Qualifications/Requirements:
- Must have good time management skills.
- Proven leadership abilities.
- Non-linear editing experience and knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro, and related 2D or 3D graphics and editing software and plugins.
- Experience shooting in-studio and in the field, strong writing skills and knowledge of proper lighting techniques.
- Ability to perform in an atmosphere of multiple projects, shifting priorities, and deadline pressures.
- Knowledge of VIZRT graphic software, or ability to learn.
- College degree preferred, but not required (can be substituted with experience).
- Licensed Drone Pilot a plus.
We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and any links to your work to ASMCareers@kauz.com.
As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation. No phone calls please. EOE – M/F/D/V