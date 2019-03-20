JOB OPENING: Marketing Manager

KAUZ, LLC a CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls TX is seeking a Marketing Manager. The ideal candidate is a highly motivated and creative individual with exceptional editing and photography skills. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to move into a management position. This position reports directly to the General Manager.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Must have good time management skills.

Proven leadership abilities.

Non-linear editing experience and knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro, and related 2D or 3D graphics and editing software and plugins.

Experience shooting in-studio and in the field, strong writing skills and knowledge of proper lighting techniques.

Ability to perform in an atmosphere of multiple projects, shifting priorities, and deadline pressures.

Knowledge of VIZRT graphic software, or ability to learn.

College degree preferred, but not required (can be substituted with experience).

Licensed Drone Pilot a plus.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and any links to your work to ASMCareers@kauz.com.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation. No phone calls please. EOE – M/F/D/V