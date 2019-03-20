JOB OPENING: Weekend News Anchor/Reporter

KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a weekend news anchor/reporter to join our team. Successful candidate must have excellent on-camera communication skills, excellent interviewing skills, and reporting skills. We prefer an anchor who can engage with audience on multiple platforms: TV, online, mobile, and social media. Must be a team player and newsroom leader, willing to do whatever it takes to get the latest and best story and impactful information to our community.

Ideal candidate should have strong editorial judgment, ability to work with morning producer to develop a content-filled and engaging morning newscast. Candidate must be able to generate unique, compelling, and new story/show ideas and content. Must be able to work a flexible schedule. Must be willing to take part in various community events on behalf of the station.Requirements include but are not limited to:

A degree in journalism or related field is preferred.

Anchoring/reporting experience desired.

Excellent creative writing and presentation skills a must.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K.

Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious.