JOB OPENING: News Specialist
April 22, 2019 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 4:12 PM

KAUZ, LLC. in Wichita Falls, TX is seeking a full-time News Specialist.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

*Efficient operation of studio cameras, teleprompter, studio lighting, and microphones.

*Edit video for newscasts *Run audio board during newscasts

*Assist with studio maintenance

Qualifications:

*Candidate must be creative and detail oriented.

*Have good computer and internet skills.

*Have good communication skills and the ability to work well with others.

*Be able to work under stressful situations.

*Be able to lift up to 25 lbs.

*Have strong hand/eye coordination

*Have the ability to recognize colors accurately

*Be able to work days, nights, weekends and additional hours on short notice.

High school diploma or GED equivalent required, college degree and/or relevant experience preferred.

Qualified applicants, please send your resume and cover letter to asmcareers@kauz.com.

Drug screen required. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V