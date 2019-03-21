JOB OPENING: News Specialist

News Specialist
KAUZ, LLC. in Wichita Falls, TX is seeking a full-time News Specialist.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
*Efficient operation of studio cameras, teleprompter, studio lighting, and microphones.
*Edit video for newscasts *Run audio board during newscasts
*Assist with studio maintenance
Qualifications:
*Candidate must be creative and detail oriented.
*Have good computer and internet skills.
*Have good communication skills and the ability to work well with others.
*Be able to work under stressful situations.
*Be able to lift up to 25 lbs.
*Have strong hand/eye coordination
*Have the ability to recognize colors accurately
*Be able to work days, nights, weekends and additional hours on short notice.
High school diploma or GED equivalent required, college degree and/or relevant experience preferred.
Qualified applicants, please send your resume and cover letter to asmcareers@kauz.com.
Drug screen required. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V